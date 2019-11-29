Mel B reveals that she wants the Spice Girls to reunite again

Mel B has revealed that she would like the Spice Girls to reunite again in the near future.

Following their reunion earlier this year, Mel B has said that she enjoyed it so much she hopes the group can reunite again in the future.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Mel B said: “I am always going to hold a candle that we can get back on stage together.

“I’ve always supported that and it worked because we all did it this year together. Well, four of us. I even sent a text this week to everyone saying, ‘Come on, are we going to do something again or what?’ We need to.”

It comes after Mel B also revealed that she plans to reunite the Spice Girls – including Posh – for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

“I don’t want it to end,” she said of Spice Girls’ sold-out tour reaching its conclusion. “It was me who spent years and years nagging the rest of them to get back out there.

”Now we’ve done it, and we loved it. I’m going to make sure there will be more…But my plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen.”

Earlier this month, Haim revealed how Mel B mistook them for “competition winners” when the sibling trio met the Spice Girls on tour earlier this year.

The Los Angeles band, who have recently released a new single, ‘Hallelujah,’ explained how the awkward moment when they met competition winners who had been given the chance to watch the iconic band alongside them at Wembley Stadium last summer.

Describing meeting the 90’s “girl power” band backstage at Wembley, Danielle told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: “The part of the prize was we were all going to meet with the Spice Girls before the show and we had taken photos with the contestants and then they were like ‘ok, now let’s just do Haim and Emma Stone and Spice Girls.’”

She continued: “and Mel B looked at Danielle and was like ‘you’re not supposed to be in these photos’ and Danielle was like, ‘Oh my gosh no I’m so sorry I’m in Haim,’ and she felt so bad.”