Mel C announces one-off London gig to celebrate 50th birthday

Mel C has announced plans for a one-off gig in London to mark her 50th birthday in 2024.

The former Spice Girl will perform songs from her 30 year career and according to a press release will be joined by some “very special surprise guests” at KOKO in Camden on January 12.

The show is her first in the capital since 2022. She’s released eight solo albums to date, the latest being her 2020 self-titled LP.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (September 15) at 10am BST and can be purchased here.

I’m thrilled to announce that I'll be celebrating my 50th birthday next year by performing at the iconic London venue KOKO and I would love for you all to join me! Register now on my website, https://t.co/qTBpjAoC75, for exclusive pre-sale ticket access. pic.twitter.com/zwRIacmeFi — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) September 12, 2023

She added: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be celebrating my 50th birthday next year by performing at the iconic London venue KOKO and I would love for you all to join me!”

It comes after she recently featured on the Women’s World Cup song ‘Call Me A Lioness’ alongside Self Esteem, Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice, Shura, Marika Hackman, Rachel Chinouriri, Jasmine Jethwa, Rose Gray, Highlyy and Al Greenwood of Sports Team.

Mel C said of the track at the time: “It’s been amazing to see the popularity of women’s football grow and their incredible win last year was a huge inspiration for this new song for the world cup. I’m so privileged to be involved with a whole host of amazing female artists, cheering on our women’s team to bring it home again!”

For Mel C, ‘Call Me A Lioness’ marks her third appearance on an England football track, following both 1998’s ‘(How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World’ and a 2014 cover of the Take That hit ‘Greatest Day’.

She also recently took part in an exhibition alongside Brian Eno, Carl Barat and Jeremy Corbyn where they wrote letters that impart wisdom back to their younger selves.