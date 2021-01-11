Mel C feels like Victoria Beckham is “coming around” to the idea of rejoining Spice Girls

Advertisement

Mel C has said that she thinks Victoria Beckham is “coming around” to the idea of rejoining the Spice Girls.

This year marks 25 years since the band introduced themselves to the world with debut single, ‘Wannabe’, and Mel C has said in a new interview that she feels Beckham, who didn’t appear on the group’s reunion tour in 2019, is close to rejoining the Spice Girls.

“We found it hard last year and we did really miss her. But you’re right, we’re still really close. And it’s so important to us that she is happy with everything,” Mel C told Zane Lowe on the latest episode of Essentials Radio on Apple Music 1. “She was very involved in the creative and everything that we were doing in the show. And I think she really found it difficult. That first night, when the pictures were beamed all over the world, it was hard for her. And we’re hoping it was hard enough to bring her back. It’s so hard, and I feel for her.

“And the thing is now, we have come to this point in our lives where we do, we really respect each other. And we never want anyone to do anything they don’t feel comfortable doing. But yeah, we might have to get her hypnotized. I have to say, I feel like she’s coming around. So we’ll keep working on her. But just between you and me.”

Mel C also spoke about Geri Horner’s departure from the band in 1998, at the height of the group’s fame.

“There was mixed emotions about it,” she said. “I think we were shocked at the time and obviously hurt and upset, but in all honesty, we did understand. We were in this pressure cooker and she needed to get away. She needed some space and as hard as it was, it was what she had to do. And even though at the time it was hard for us, we had to respect that.

“It was a big shock to us. Even though obviously we knew, we were all struggling in our own ways. It was tough. This schedule is hardcore. So we were all dealing with it in the best way that we could. And that’s what she had to do. The timing sucked. We were two shows away from completing the European leg of our tour. We had a three-month tour to do in the US. Why would you leave at this point? The most exciting thing.

She continued: “But we all have different areas of being a Spice Girl that really we’re passionate about. For me, I’m a live artist. I love to get out there. I love to play. And different people have different priorities in what they do. And for her, she had to take care of number one. That was the thing right then. We didn’t have contact with her for some time. It was hard. We were angry. We were angry with her and we were disappointed and we felt let down, but time heals and we all got older and we all moved on and yeah, it’s just water under the bridge now.

“We’ve had so many ups and downs in our friendships, in our careers, in our lives as Spice Girls. And just that acceptance that we are all absolute pains in the backside, but we love each other dearly.”

Back in November, Mel C teased that all five Spice Girls were “talking” about plans for their 25th anniversary in a WhatsApp group.

She confirmed that herself, Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – who did not take part in their 2019 tour – were in discussions about the future.

Meanwhile, Horner has apologised for leaving the Spice Girls in 1998 at the height of the pop group’s fame.

Horner aka Ginger Spice made the statement during the final date of the band’s reunion tour, at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2019.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat,” she said. “It is so good to be back with the girls that I love.”