Mel C on future Spice Girls plans: “We’d really like to get further afield”

They’ve already teased Australian shows next year

After their barnstorming comeback tour in the UK, the Spice Girls are hoping to take their reunion show abroad, Mel C revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking to Billboard in a story published yesterday (June 26), Sporty Spice said the group are “constantly discussing different ways” they can keep the revival going beyond touring.

“The big thing is we don’t want it to end. We’ve had an incredible run here in the UK. We’d really like to get further afield,” she said, bringing up fans who travelled from all over the world to see them.

“I think we’d really like to take it out to the fans that haven’t been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing,” she said.

This follows the group’s recent reveal that they would perform in Australia next year. “We’ll see you in February in Australia!” Mel B told Wembley Stadium at the final show of their UK/Ireland tour.

The Spice Girls – sans Victoria Beckham – announced their reunion last year, and had to extend their UK and Ireland tour after overwhelming response. The pop group kicked off their comeback shows on May 29 in Manchester and wrapped things up at Wembley about two weeks ago.