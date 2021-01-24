Mel C makes a cameo in Celeste’s new video for ‘Love Is Back’

Celeste has shared a new video for recent single ‘Love Is Back’ – watch the clip, which features a host of cameos, below.

Among the guests in the video is Spice Girls singer Mel C, alongside actor Jaime Winstone and more.

The video arrives after Celeste announced plans to release her debut album ‘Not Your Muse’ a month earlier than planned on January 29.

Speaking of the new video, director Sammy King said: “It’s the late 80s, London and the global currency is LOVE! The women of a buzzing stock exchange office are working around the clock to help bring Love back to the top and to do so, they’ll have to work together to sell Love Stocks via the airwaves.

“Celeste takes it upon herself to educate an exclusively male board about Love and how to bring these numbers back up worldwide. This video is an homage to the limitless capacities of female empowerment, consequently transmitting the message that Love is our most valuable resource.”

Watch the ‘Love Is Back’ video below.

Celeste adds of the song: “‘Love Is Back’ is a satirical look at love. It pinpoints the moment you see someone who you really fancy, the feeling is all new again, you get carried away with the idea of who you think they may be…

“You then think you are in love again… And then the reality comes to you that this person really isn’t right at all!! Although now when I sing it the feeling is different because love really is back!”

See the full list of cameos in Celeste’s ‘Love Is Back’ video below.

Celeste, who won the BBC’s Sound Of 2020 poll and the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star prize last year, this week announced three live shows at London’s Union Chapel on July 6, 7 and 8.