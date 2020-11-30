Mel C says all five Spice Girls are “talking” about plans for 25th anniversary next year

Mel C has teased that all five Spice Girls are “talking” about plans for their 25th anniversary in a WhatsApp group.

2021 will mark 25 years since the band introduced themselves to the world with debut single, ‘Wannabe’, with Mel C confirming that she, Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – who did not take part in their 2019 tour – are in discussions about the future.

She told You Magazine: “We have our WhatsApp group and we are all talking but I can’t say more than that.”

In the same interview, she explained how becoming Sporty Spice once more for the 2019 tour allowed her to have a “magical” time.

“Going back isn’t just about going back to be with the girls – which is great; it’s also going back to those emotions of who you were in the band,” she said.

“I did talk to my therapist a lot about those feelings. I was concerned about having to become Sporty Spice again. Then it just hit me that I am her, but I’m older and happier and I have so much more confidence. Once I realised that, it was a gamechanger.

“And the reunion tour was magical. The fans were there to have the best time and they were looking fantastic. We all had our kids there. We sang in the sun and the rain. Of all the tours it was, for me, the most special.”

The latest comments come after Mel C said she is doing everything she can to ensure another Spice Girls tour will happen next year.

“It would be rude not to!” the singer told ITV’s Lorraine when asked whether the band will look to mark the milestone with a tour. “We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums and we have got to do it again. We talk about it all the time.”

Melanie C released her eighth solo album, titled ‘Melanie C’, last month this month. In a three-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Sporty Spice delivers her best work in decades with an ode to self-love inspired by a new generation of girl power espoused by Shura, Nadia Rose and more”.