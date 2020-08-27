Mel C says the Spice Girls were never harassed because they “petrified men”

Mel C has said that the Spice Girls never faced sexual harassment because men were “petrified” by the group.

The singer explained that she and her bandmates – Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Victoria Beckham – “always had back up” in each other, which provided protection.

Speaking on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, she said: “I get asked quite a lot about the MeToo movement and about that within the music industry and if I ever experience anything.

“And I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ No one would come near the Spice Girls because they were petrified of us.

“Often with these situations there can be vulnerable people that are targeted, aren’t there? Of course, there are some vulnerable people in the Spice Girls.

“But because you knew if you messed with one of them, you’d have to deal with the other four, so we always had back up.”

She also explained that the group began using their famous feminist ‘Girl Power’ moniker after experiencing sexism in the music industry.

Mel said: ”We started talking about girl power because we experienced sexism in the industry.

“Cause we were just five girls, we wanted to be famous, we wanted to be pop stars and quite quickly we were being told girl bands don’t sell records, you can’t be on the front cover of magazines because girls buy records by boys.

“We were like, ‘Seriously, don’t say that to the Spice Girls, that’s like a red rag to a bull.’

“So that’s when we started talking about girl power and we knew, actually, we had a really important point to prove, and it was great because it gave us a fire in our belly.”

Last month, it was announced that the band’s rise to international stardom will be captured in a new documentary to mark 25 years since the release of their iconic debut single ‘Wannabe’.

Channel 4’s Girl Powered: The Spice Girls will air in 2021 to mark 25 years since the song turned Posh, Baby, Ginger, Sporty and Scary Spice into five of the most recognisable faces on the planet.

It was also claimed earlier this year that the group will head out on a world tour in 2021 to mark their 25th anniversary.

Four of the iconic girl group – Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton – are said to be planning shows across Australia, Europe and America.