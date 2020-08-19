Melanie C announces UK and Europe 2021 headline tour

Melanie C is slated to hit the road in spring next year with an extensive headline tour across the UK and Europe. Find the full list of dates below.

The singer, famously known as Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls, will be touring in support of her self-titled album, due for release on October 2.

Melanie C – full name Melanie Chisholm – will also host four ticketed livestreams catering for the UK/Europe, the US East Coast/South America, US West Coast/Central America, and Australia/New Zealand/Asia.

Advertisement

Her UK/Europe stream will commence on October 1, 8pm BST. Pre-sales for both the livestreams and 2021 tour will begin on August 26 at 9am BST, followed by general sale on August 28. Tickets for both events will be available to purchase via Chisholm’s website.

To date, Chisholm has released three singles from her upcoming album, ‘In and Out of Love’, ‘Blame It on Me’ and ‘Who I Am’, which were accompanied by several remixes and acoustic variants.

In related news, the Spice Girls – save Victoria Beckham – will reportedly set out on a global world tour next year to mark their 25th anniversary.

Any potential tour dates could also see the band playing Glastonbury 2021, after Mel B previously set her sights on a Worthy Farm appearance.

“My plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen,” she said in 2019.

Melanie C will play:

Advertisement

APRIL

Wednesday 28 – Lisbon, Teatro Capitolio

Thursday 29 – Madrid, La Riviera

MAY

Saturday 1 – Barcelona, Sala Apolo

Monday 3 – Lyon, Le Transbordeur

Tuesday 4 – Paris, Alhambra

Thursday 6 – Munich, Technikum

Friday 7 – Zurich, Mascotte

Saturday 8 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

Monday 10 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

Tuesday 11 – Bremen, Burgerhaus

Thursday 13 – Oslo, Parkteatret

Saturday 15 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Monday 17 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

Tuesday 18 – Antwerp, Trix Club

Wednesday 19 – Amsterdam, Melkweg – Oude Zaal

Friday 21 –Birmingham, O2 Birmingham Institute

Saturday 22 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

Monday 24 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Tuesday 25 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire