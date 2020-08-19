Melanie C announces UK and Europe 2021 headline tour

Melanie C is slated to hit the road in spring next year with an extensive headline tour across the UK and Europe. Find the full list of dates below.
The singer, famously known as Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls, will be touring in support of her self-titled album, due for release on October 2.
Melanie C – full name Melanie Chisholm – will also host four ticketed livestreams catering for the UK/Europe, the US East Coast/South America, US West Coast/Central America, and Australia/New Zealand/Asia.
Her UK/Europe stream will commence on October 1, 8pm BST. Pre-sales for both the livestreams and 2021 tour will begin on August 26 at 9am BST, followed by general sale on August 28. Tickets for both events will be available to purchase via Chisholm’s website.
To date, Chisholm has released three singles from her upcoming album, ‘In and Out of Love’, ‘Blame It on Me’ and ‘Who I Am’, which were accompanied by several remixes and acoustic variants.
In related news, the Spice Girls – save Victoria Beckham – will reportedly set out on a global world tour next year to mark their 25th anniversary.
Any potential tour dates could also see the band playing Glastonbury 2021, after Mel B previously set her sights on a Worthy Farm appearance.
“My plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen,” she said in 2019.
Melanie C will play:
APRIL
Wednesday 28 – Lisbon, Teatro Capitolio
Thursday 29 – Madrid, La Riviera
MAY
Saturday 1 – Barcelona, Sala Apolo
Monday 3 – Lyon, Le Transbordeur
Tuesday 4 – Paris, Alhambra
Thursday 6 – Munich, Technikum
Friday 7 – Zurich, Mascotte
Saturday 8 – Milan, Magazzini Generali
Monday 10 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
Tuesday 11 – Bremen, Burgerhaus
Thursday 13 – Oslo, Parkteatret
Saturday 15 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio
Monday 17 – Cologne, Live Music Hall
Tuesday 18 – Antwerp, Trix Club
Wednesday 19 – Amsterdam, Melkweg – Oude Zaal
Friday 21 –Birmingham, O2 Birmingham Institute
Saturday 22 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio
Monday 24 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
Tuesday 25 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire