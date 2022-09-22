Melanie C gives update on Spice Girls reunion shows

Melanie C has given an update on a potential Spice Girls reunion tour.

The ’90s girl group – minus Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) – hit the road for the first time in 11 years in 2019, playing a run of huge stadium concerts across the UK and Ireland.

It was reported in 2020 that Spice Girls were set to embark on a world tour to mark their 25th anniversary. Last summer, Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) said she was “sure” the band would return to the stage post-COVID.

In November 2021, reports emerged of a possible live comeback in 2023 that could include Beckham. However, further shows are yet to be announced.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 this morning (September 22), Mel C said: “I wish I could say there were shows coming. But I can’t, sadly. We do want to do shows, they’re just not arranged yet.”

She continued: “We’re constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that’s my number one wish.”

You can listen to the full interview now on BBC Sounds.

Over the summer, Mel C (aka Sporty Spice) was asked by the BBC whether Spice Girls could take on the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury 2023. “It’s the absolute dream,” she replied. “We would love to do it.”

The singer added: “You know, the girls and I have chatted about it… it’s the biggest stage in the world. We have the best festival in the world – right here.”

Melanie C was on site at this year’s Worthy Farm festival to play a hits-filled, genre-spanning DJ set on the William’s Green stage. She also made a surprise appearance during Blossoms‘ show for a collaborative cover of ‘Spice Up Your Life’.

Meanwhile, Melanie C has revealed that she has started work on her ninth solo album.