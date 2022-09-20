Melanie C has started work on her ninth solo album

Melanie C has revealed she has begun work on her ninth solo album – the follow-up to her self-titled 2020 record.

The Spice Girl spoke to Retro Pop magazine for a cover feature as part of the magazine’s October 2022 issue. During the interview, Mel Chisolm says that work on the album is moving slowly as she’s been focused on writing and promoting her memoir, Who I Am, which was published earlier this month.

“It’s had to take a bit of a backseat because writing and promoting the book has been a lot more work than I anticipated,” Chisolm says in the article. “But I’ve done some sessions, there are some new songs and I’ve begun the process for the next album.

“Back in the day there was this cycle of writing, recording, promoting, touring. Technology has changed so much that now it feels like you can do everything at the same time. And music is my passion. Doing a book has been fun but if it keeps me away from music for too long I’m gonna get a bit bitter about it.”

The singer’s last album, the eponymous ‘Melanie C’, arrived in October of 2020 after being previewed with singles like the Nadia Rose-assisted ‘Fearless’. In a three-star review upon its release, NME called Chisolm’s latest “an invigorating, uplifting record that not only serves as its creator’s best work in decades, but as a source of much-needed strength and positivity”.