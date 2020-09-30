Melanie C says she’s “very proud” to be an ally to the trans community

Melanie C has addressed the discourse on transphobia and trans-exclusionary radical feminism (TERF), saying that she is a proud ally of the trans community.

In a new interview with NME the former Spice Girls singer, who releases her eighth solo album ‘Melanie C’ on Friday (October 2), explained that her stance is a continuation of the message of “Girl Power” and equality.

When asked if it’s important to her that “Girl Power” extends to trans people, she answered: “Absolutely. We’ve always talked about Girl Power being about equality – and it’s equality for all. Like Black Lives Matter, it’s about education.

“We’re afraid of the things we don’t understand and that’s where prejudice comes from, so I’m very proud to be an ally to the trans community.

She added: “The great thing I learned working with non-binary people [during her 2019 Global Pride Tour with Sink The Pink] is to see people as people and not as a gender which is really hard because we’re conditioned.

“When you first look at someone, you think, ‘There’s a tall white guy or short black girl’ or whatever. Take away the gender, and we all want the same things, don’t we?”

Mel C has given fans a first taste of what to expect from her new album with ‘Fearless’, featuring Nadia Rose.

The empowering new song hears her promoting “Girl Power” once again, with a small tribute to the original group seen in the accompanying music video via Spice Girls figurines on a car dashboard.