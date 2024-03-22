Melanie Martinez announces 2024 ‘The Trilogy’ UK And European arena tour

Melanie Martinez has announced a UK and European arena tour for later this year – find all the details below.

The New York singer-songwriter is due to bring ‘The Trilogy Tour’ to these shores in the autumn when she’ll play headline shows in Dublin (September 18), Birmingham (20), Manchester (21), Glasgow (23), Cardiff (24) and London (26).

Martinez will then head to Europe for concerts in Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Lyon, Barcelona, Madrid, Cologne, Frankfurt and other locations throughout October.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT/11am CET next Thursday (March 28), except Barcelona and Madrid, which go on sale at the same time on Wednesday (27). Fans who sign up to Martinez’s mailing list can access a pre-sale on Monday (25).

You’ll be able to purchase tickets here (UK and Ireland) and here (Europe).

“Putting my all into this show, can’t wait to share this experience with you,” Martinez wrote on social media while announcing the upcoming dates.

Elita will appear as the support act for the entire UK and European leg, with Men I Trust joining for the London and European dates only. See the post below, along with the full list of UK/Ireland gigs.

Melanie Martinez’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

18 – 3Arena, Dublin

20 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21 – Co-Op Live, Manchester

23 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

24 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

26 – The O2, London

Martinez released her third and latest studio album, ‘Portals’, in March 2023. She completed a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand last month, and is scheduled to take ‘The Trilogy Tour’ to North America in May (find any remaining tickets here).

Elsewhere, Martinez was recently announced for Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago, Illinois this August.

Other acts set to perform at this year’s edition of the festival include Blink-182, Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, SZA, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, and Skrillex.