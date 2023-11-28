Melanie Martinez has mic cut off at gig while raising Palestinian flag

Melanie Martinez had her microphone cut off while she held the Palestinian flag onstage.

The moment took place during Martinez’s recent show at the Zénith arena in Paris over the weekend (November 26), when she unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage in a bid to show her support for those in Gaza.

It occurred towards the end of her concert, and as she brought out the flag her microphone was abruptly cut off. It is unclear whether or not there is a connection between Martinez raising the flag and her sound being shut off.

Advertisement

After leaving the stage, she also displayed a message on the screen, which read “Free Palestine. Ceasefire now”.

Following the gig, fans who attended the concert have been sharing clips of the moment online, and both the singer and the Parisian venue have yet to comment on the situation.

they cut off melanie martinez’s mic at the end the second she raised the palestinian flag… pic.twitter.com/hKCiGL2i6G — m (@finest_lucifer) November 26, 2023

these mf cut her mic when she showed the palestinian flag ?????? this is crazy pic.twitter.com/mzbx7mjqmV — ANTO (@929SELFISH) November 26, 2023

Martinez is just one of many famous faces to speak out against the conflict in recent weeks. Earlier this month Macklemore delivered a rousing speech at a pro-Palestine rally calling the conflict a “genocide”, while Dua Lipa, Killer Mike, Michael Stipe and more wrote an open letter to President Biden, demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

Selena Gomez’s makeup company, Rare Beauty, also announced that it will be donating funds to the relief efforts in Gaza, and over 2,000 names from the arts world, including Tilda Swinton, Massive Attack‘s Robert Del Naja and Miriam Margoyles, signed an open letter calling for ceasefire.

Advertisement

Bob Vylan also called out “cowardly” bands Sleaford Mods and IDLES for not speaking out in support of Palestine, stating that more artists need to use their positions to call out injustice.

According to a recent report by AP News, at least 1,200 Israelis were killed during an October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, while a reported 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since Israel declared war.

The Comet Is Coming last month announced that they will no longer be playing their last-ever live show in support of Palestine, and Caroline Polachek released a line of limited-edition merch to raise money for Palestinian refugees.

More recently, Kid Cudi expressed his support for Palestinians caught up in the ongoing conflict, Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha was seen participating in a pro-Palestine march instead of attending the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.