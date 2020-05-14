Melissa Etheridge has confirmed the death of her son Beckett Cypher following his struggles with opioid addiction.

In an emotional statement released yesterday (May 13), Etheridge said Beckett was “out of pain” after dealing with addiction.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she wrote. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.

“He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.

“We struggled with what else we could have done to save him and in the end, we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It (music) has always healed me.”

Beckett was Etheridge’s son from her relationship with Julie Cypher. His biological father was Crosby, Stills and Nash‘s David Crosby, who helped Etheridge and Cypher become parents.

Crosby responded to the news of Beckett’s death on Twitter last night as he replied to a tweet from someone who alleged that Crosby “played no other part” in the youngster’s life other than being a sperm donor.

Beckett’s passing was previously confirmed by Etheridge’s team, who wrote on social media: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME”.