Here are all the winners from the Melon Music Awards 2021

South Korea’s Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2021 took place on December 4, awarding artists based on the streaming platform’s user data, votes and expert scores.

K-pop powerhouses BTS and IU dominated this year’s awards show, with each artist taking home five trophies. The latter took home two of the MMA’s four Daesang (grand prize) awards, including Album Of The Year and Artist Of The Year, while the boyband won Song Of The Year for the third year in a row with their May single ‘Butter’.

“Artist Of The Year is an award with a lot of weight. A lot of artists worked hard and did their best this year, but I am receiving this award alone, so I feel a sense of gratitude toward the other artists,” said IU during one of her acceptance speeches, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

“We’re in a situation where we can allow small audiences again. If we wait a little longer, the day will come when we can shout, ‘make some noise,’ and we can scream and cheer, and tell people face-to-face, ‘you’re beautiful’.”

The 2021 MMA also marks the star’s first appearance at the awards show in four years. She had last attended in 2017, where she won Album oO The Year, Best Songwriter and one of 10 Top Artist awards.

The Melon Music Awards 2021 winners are as follows:

Artist of The Year (Daesang)

aespa

BTS

IU – winner

Lim Young-woong

NCT DREAM

Album of The Year (Daesang)

‘Next Episode’, AKMU

‘Tellusboutyourself’, Baek Yerin

‘Summer Queen’, Brave Girls

‘BE’, BTS

‘Happen’, Heize

‘Lilac’, IU – winner

‘Hello’, Joy (Red Velvet)

‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream

‘Dear OhMyGirl’, OH MY GIRL

‘Don’t Call Me’, SHINee

Advertisement

Song of The Year (Daesang)

‘Next Level’, aespa

‘Butter’, BTS – winner

‘Happen’, Heize

‘Celebrity’, IU

‘Shiny Star (2020)’, KyoungSeo

‘Traffic Light’, Lee Mu-jin

‘VVS’, Miranni, Munchman, Kundi Panda, MUSHVENOM

‘Dun Dun Dance’, OH MY GIRL

‘On The Ground’, Rosé (BLACKPINK)

‘I Will Be Your Shining Star’, Song I-han

Record of The Year (Daesang)

‘Savage’, aespa – winner

Top 10 Artists (Bonsang)

aespa

AKMU

Ash Island

BTS

Heize

IU

Lee Mu-jin

Lil Boi

Lim Young-woong

NCT DREAM

Best New Artist (Male)

ENHYPEN

Jeon Gun-ho

Lee Mu-jin – winner

Best New Artist (Female)

aespa – winner

KyoungSeo

STAYC

Best Male Group

BTS – winner

Homies

NCT Dream

Seventeen

SHINee

Best Female Group

aespa – winner

Brave Girls

OH MY GIRL

STAYC

TWICE

Best Male Solo

10cm

Ash Island

Lee Mu-jin

Lil Boi

Lim Young-woong – winner

Best Female Solo

Heize

IU – winner

KyoungSeo

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Taeyeon