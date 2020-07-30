Melvins’ Kelvin Buzzo and Trevor Dunn share last single from upcoming album

Melvins’ King Buzzo – real name Roger ‘Buzz’ Osborne – has teamed up with Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle to release ‘Delayed Clarity’.

The epic track clocks in at six-and-a-half minutes and hit streaming services yesterday (July 29). It’s the third single released in tandem by the two musicians this year, following on from ‘Science In Modern America’ and ‘I’m Glad I Could Help Out’.

Listen to ‘Delayed Clarity’ below:

‘Delayed Clarity’ will appear on the pair’s forthcoming collaborative album, ‘Gift of Sacrifice’. According to Melvins’ social media, the track is the last single to be shared by Buzzo and Dunn in the lead up to the album’s release.

‘Gift of Sacrifice’ hits shelves and streaming platforms on August 14 via Ipecac. The duo initially intended to release the record in May, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted a change of plans.

Earlier this year, King Buzzo and Melvins teamed up with Mudhoney to release a collaborative EP. The four-track EP, titled ‘White Lazy Boy’, featured Mudhoney’s Mark Arm and Steve Turner as well as Buzzo, Dale Cromer and Steve McDonald of Melvins.

Prior to this EP, Melvins’ last full-length release was their 23rd studio album, 2018’s colourfully-titled ‘Pinkus Abortion Technician’.

In June, Mr. Bungle, for whom Trevor Dunn plays bass, shared their rendition of The Exploited’s track ‘USA’. The group donated all profits from the single’s sales and their merchandise revenue for that month to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.