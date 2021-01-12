Members of Limp Bizkit, The Used and Mastodon cover Jane’s Addition’s ‘Mountain Song’

Members of Mastodon, Limp Bizkit, The Used and more have come together to cover Jane’s Addition‘s ‘Mountain Song’ – watch below.

Arriving today (January 12) as part of ‘Kings Of Quarantine’ – a project from Slaves Of Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine, alongside Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher – the collaborative cover features Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit) on guitar and Tanner Wayne (In Flames) on drums.

The aforementioned musicians are also joined onscreen by Veruca Salt’s Louise Post, Filter’s Richard Patrick, The Used’s Bert McCracken and P-Nut of 311, who perform from their respective homes and studio spaces.

You can watch the colourful, split-screen visuals below now.