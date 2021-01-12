Members of Limp Bizkit, The Used and Mastodon cover Jane’s Addition’s ‘Mountain Song’

Members of Mastodon, Limp Bizkit, The Used and more have come together to cover Jane’s Addition‘s ‘Mountain Song’ – watch below.
Arriving today (January 12) as part of ‘Kings Of Quarantine’ – a project from Slaves Of Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine, alongside Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher – the collaborative cover features Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit) on guitar and Tanner Wayne (In Flames) on drums.
The aforementioned musicians are also joined onscreen by Veruca Salt’s Louise Post, Filter’s Richard Patrick, The Used’s Bert McCracken and P-Nut of 311, who perform from their respective homes and studio spaces.
You can watch the colourful, split-screen visuals below now.
“OMG THIS IS HUGE!” wrote one impressed fan in the comments section. Another said: “This is absolutely amazing.”
The cover was released in aid of the Roadie Relief organisation, whose “mission is to help as many roadies as we can without a secure livelihood” as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
‘Mountain Song’ was released in 1988 and appears on Jane’s Addiction’s album ‘Nothing’s Shocking’.
Back in October, ‘Kings Of Quarantine’ recruited members of Refused, Korn, Run-DMC, Anthrax and more for a take on Faith No More’s 1985 song ‘We Care a Lot’.
Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction could be set to release new music at some point this year.
“We’ve got so much Jane’s material in the can,” frontman Perry Farrell said in a recent interview. “We’ll be releasing a couple of tracks, maybe writing some new ones.
“[…] I can tell you in the next month or so I’m gonna be finishing up a couple of Jane’s Addiction tracks.”
The band’s latest studio album came in the form of 2011’s ‘The Great Escape Artist’, which was followed by the standalone single ‘Another Soulmate’ in 2013.