Members of AFI, Deafheaven, Alexisonfire and more cover The Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘1979’

Two Minutes To Late Night have shared their latest cover performed by a one-off supergroup, uniting members of AFI, Deafheaven, Alexisonfire and more to put a hardcore spin on The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 hit ‘1979’.

In addition to AFI bassist Hunter Burgan, Deafheaven drummer Daniel Tracy and Alexisonfire guitarist Wade McNeil (who also plays in Gallows), the “bedroom cover” – the channel’s 62nd altogether – features performances from Jeremy Bolm of Touché Amoré and Hesitation Wounds, and Gwarsenio Hall of Zwan (also known as the main man behind the Two Minutes To Late Night channel).

As is typical for the series, all members of the group recorded their parts separately, with Hall cobbling them together into a soaring, shred-heavy anthem that retains the original track’s emo slant and melodic fervour.

Have a look at the cover below, then compare it to the original version:

The Smashing Pumpkins initially released ‘1979’ in October of 1995, when it appeared as the fifth track of the second disc of their third album, ‘Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’. It was minted as a single the following January, and went on to become one of the band’s biggest hits.

The band are currently gearing up to the release the second disc of their 12th album, ‘ATUM’, subtitled ‘Act Two’ and due out on January 31. It follows the release of ‘Act One’ last November, and will itself be followed by ‘Act Three’ on April 21.

The full album – a three-disc rock opera, self-produced by frontman Billy Corgan, and spanning more than two hours over 33 tracks – serves as a sequel to both ‘Melon Collie’ and 2000’s ‘Machina’ albums.

At the time of writing, The Smashing Pumpkins have just one show on their touring itinerary for 2023: a headline slot at a new festival called The World Is A Vampire, which will debut in Mexico over March 6-9. Alongside the Pumpkins, performing acts will include Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook and Deafheaven.