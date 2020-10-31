An all-star cast of metal bands have come together to pay tribute to Chris Cornell with a new Soundgarden cover.

Members of Anthrax, Mastodon and Alice In Chains have shared the version of ‘Rusty Cage’, which comes with its own video.

The new cover version opens with an endorsement from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Menghi of the band Metal Allegiance, who was part of the team that devised the idea for the cover, explained how it came to fruition: “Bill and I were talking and one of us brought up how fun it would be to cover a Soundgarden tune, so we decided to do one.

“At the same time, Charlie and I were wrapping up a few songs and I told him Bill and I were speaking of doing something so he naturally joined in on the fun.”

Meanwhile, Cornell has posthumously earned his first solo Billboard Number One with a cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Patience’.

Recorded in 2016, the cover, which is currently sitting on top of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, was released on July 20, marking what would have been the Audioslave and Soundgarden singer’s 56th birthday.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, it was announced that ‘Black Days’, a film which will focus on the last days of Chris Cornell‘s life, would begin filming in September.

The movie, which will star John Holiday (Walk The Line, CMT’s Sun Records), is being produced by Los Angeles-based film production company AmeriFilms LLC and Road Rage Films. It has been revealed, though, that the film is “not sanctioned or approved” by Cornell’s estate.