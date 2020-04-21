Members of Biffy Clyro, Travis and more join live stream to get PPE to Scottish key workers

Members of a host of Scottish bands have signed up for a new live stream fundraiser to get PPE to key workers in the country.

The likes of Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, Annie Lennox, Travis‘ Fran Healy, Twin Atlantic singer Sam McTrusty and more will all perform as part of For The Love Of Scotland.

Taking place tomorrow evening (April 22) from 6-9pm BST, the event is in aid of Masks For Scotland, a newly formed charity raising funds to provide PPE to medical workers across Scotland.

As well as a host of performances, the event is also set to feature talks with Karen Gillan Sir Chris Hoy, James McAvoy, Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry, Peter Capaldi, Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite, Belle & Sebastian‘s Stuart Murdoch and more.

Edith Bowman, co-host of the event, said: “For the Love of Scotland will be three hours of people coming together through music, prose, comedy, conversation and thanks, featuring both plenty of well-known faces and members of the public. I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am to all the people who are helping us out and giving up their time. Now we just have to do it.”

Set a reminder on Facebook Live for the performance here, and donate to Masks For Scotland directly here.

Last weekend, Lady Gaga hosted fundraiser One World: Together At Home, which featured performances from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and Gaga herself. It has raised nearly $128 million (£102m) for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.