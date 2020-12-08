An all-star cast of musicians have come together to cover country classic ‘The Highwayman’.

Involved in the new charity version are Death Cab For Cutie and Modest Mouse frontmen Ben Gibbard and Isaac Brock, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Mark Lanegan.

Foo Fighters bassist Nate Mendel also features in the backing band, alongside other members of Death Cab and The Afghan Wigs.

The cover came together in support of SMooCH 2020, which is a benefit show that takes place every year to support the Seattle Children’s Hospital, and is supported by the Sub Pop label and lauded radio station KEXP.

Watch the cover version below.

The new version of ‘The Highwayman’ is the latest in a long line of quarantine performances from Ben Gibbard.

Across the global coronavirus-induced lockdown, the singer has (virtually) reunited his side-project The Postal Service with joke Zoom auditions for a new singer, played the band’s songs in support of the United States’ actual Postal Service (USPS), and announced a new live album called ‘Everything Will Change’ with the band.

With Death Cab For Cutie, he’s also released a new EP. ‘The Georgia EP’ was released last Friday (December 4) via Bandcamp for 24 hours only for Bandcamp Friday. The release saw the band covering songs from TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel, R.E.M. and more.

Proceeds from the EP are being directed towards Fair Fight, a voters rights organisation based in Georgia, ahead of two crucial senate run-off elections in the state in January.