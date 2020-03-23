Members of Every Time I Die, Touche Amore and more have parodied Gal Gadot’s infamous ‘Imagine’ video by singing Smash Mouth‘s ‘All Star’.

Gadot went viral when she recruited Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman and more to sing the John Lennon song from their homes to lift spirits amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The video has attracted widespread criticism on social media, and comedian Joe Lycett shared a sweary parody version last week, swapping out every other word of the song and replacing it with “bastard”.

Now, the crew of hardcore bands, led by Colin Young, vocalist of Twitching Tongues, have presented a distinctly tongue-in-cheek attempt at comforting the masses with the ‘All Star’ cover. See it below.

We’re are All ⭐️ In This together pic.twitter.com/nm4L9zyDMa — Colin Young (@ColinYovng) March 20, 2020

Millions across the world are staying at home and practicing social distancing as the coronavirus outbreak continues. Leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global outbreak.

Musicians are also using the opportunity to share live streams from their homes and studios and release new music.

The likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have all live-streamed performances while The War On Drugs and Run The Jewels have both shared rough sketches of new music live from their studios.

Today (March 23), Father John Misty released a new live album, ‘Off-Key In Hamburg’, with all proceeds going to MusiCares’ Covid-19 relief fund charity.