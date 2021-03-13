Members of The Gaslight Anthem launch new band Forgivers

Members of The Gaslight Anthem have formed a new band – listen to the debut single from Forgivers below.

The band sees Gaslight guitarist and bassist Alex Rosamilia and Alex Levine team up with The Rachets’ Jed Winokur (guitar) and recording engineer Trevor Reddell on drums.

Influenced by Oasis, The Clash, The Cure and other British rock staples, the band have unveiled their debut single, ‘Some Future’.

Listen to the song below:

Speaking about the new band in a statement, Winokur said: “We want this to be a little more thoughtful than what’s out there — sensible yet senseless. We’re just going to put things together that create tension, and see what comes of it.

“And if they come out sounding classic and happy and sad at the same time, then that’s kind of the goal.”

Rosamilia added: “I’m trying to get back to what I could have been doing this entire time but was too blind to see it. Music is fun again. I feel like I’m getting to do this all over again with the knowledge that I have, and I want to make sure that I do it right.”

“And the four of us have done this so many times with other people, that we know when it feels right and when it really feels right,” Levine continued. “And this really, really feels right.”

The idea for the band came after The Gaslight Anthem reunited in 2018 to play shows celebrating a decade of their lauded album ‘The ’59 Sound’.

The band initially split back in the summer of 2015, writing in a statement: “We wanted to let everyone know that we’ll all be taking a break from The Gaslight Anthem after this next European tour in August.

“We’re all going to do other projects and stay active in some way or another, both in and out of music, but we’d like to step away from the band until we decide what we’d like to do next.”