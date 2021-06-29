Memoir by late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland getting film adaptation

A film based on the memoir by late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, Not Dead & Not For Sale, has been announced.

The film, currently titled Paper Heart, was picked up after production house Dark Pictures and producer Orian Williams acquired the book rights to the 2011 memoir, which Weiland penned with David Ritz.

Paper Heart is being written by Jennifer Erwin, Dark Pictures’ co-founder and a “die-hard” Stone Temple Pilots fan. The film will tell the story of Weiland’s life, including his battles with addiction and his comebacks.

Erwin said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be.”

Added producer Williams, “We want to make the most authentic film possible about this remarkable artist. Beyond Scott’s page-turning memoir, connecting with those closest to Scott is important to get the details right.”

Dark Pictures has gotten access to unreleased music by Weiland for the film, Wiliams added.

David Vigliano, founder and CEO of Vigliano Associates, which represents the Weiland estate, said that they had been “approached many times about Scott’s story” and that Dark Pictures’ vision “felt right”.

More details surrounding the upcoming Paper Heart film, including its cast and release date, have yet to be announced.

Scott Weiland – who also served as Velvet Revolver’s frontman from 2003 till 2008 and once again in 2012 for a one-off reunion performance – passed away in late 2015 aged 48 due to an accidental overdose.