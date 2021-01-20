Memorial forest planned for late INXS manager Chris Murphy

A memorial forest is planned to honour INXS‘ longtime manager Chris ‘CM’ Murphy, who died at the age of 66 last week, following a battle with mantle cell lymphoma.

The Christopher Murphy (CM) Memorial Forest will be planted at Murphy’s Sugar Beach Ranch in the town of Ballina, 200km from Brisbane. A statement from Murphy’s family says the forest “will continue to grow to provide a place of reflection but also to celebrate his legacy and love of nature”. Trees can be donated here.

On January 16, Murphy’s family confirmed that he passed away in Ballina, surrounded by family and friends.

“CM celebrated an illustrious career over 40 years and made an incredible impact on the global music and entertainment industry,” a representative wrote at the time.

“Best known for taking his ‘band of brothers’ INXS to worldwide stardom, CM Murphy influenced the lives of many around the globe with his endless passion and drive. He will be greatly missed.”

Murphy managed INXS from 1979 to 1995, and again in the 2000s, and is often credited for his role in elevating the band from their humble beginnings to international success. He also managed Australian new wave act Models.

In a joint statement earlier this week, INXS expressed their “great sadness” over Murphy’s passing.

“Without Chris’s vision, passion and hard work, the INXS story would be totally different,” they said. “Chris’s star burned very bright and we celebrate a life well lived and send all our love to his family.”