A memorial plaque to Tupac has been taken down by a council in Sussex

The plaque first appeared on a bench last week

A memorial plaque to the late LA rapper Tupac Shakur has been taken down by a local council in Sussex just days after the tribute first appeared.

The plaque, which appeared in the unlikely location of Lancing, Sussex, was reportedly bought by a group of fans and placed on a bench recently.

The plaque read “In loving memory of 2PacShakur” followed by the phrase “fuck you Newhaven” in reference to a “rival” bench in honour of the late rapper Eazy-E, which was installed in Newhaven following a fundraising campaign which garnered £1500 for a tribute.

As reported in The Argus, super fans Neil Whitemore and Graham Staines previously demanded that the council install the plaque, but denied putting it up themselves.

Speaking about the tribute, both Whitemore and Staines said they were “enormously proud” of it.

Staines added: “I would like to think Tupac is looking down at us right now from thug heaven. It’s brought people together, like the hip-hop community and the people who like benches.

“Though some have said the link is tenuous, Pac’s killer was never found, so he or she could easily have been from Lancing.”