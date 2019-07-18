A memorial plaque to Tupac has been taken down by a council in Sussex

The plaque first appeared on a bench last week
A memorial plaque to the late LA rapper Tupac Shakur has been taken down by a local council in Sussex just days after the tribute first appeared.
The plaque, which appeared in the unlikely location of Lancing, Sussex, was reportedly bought by a group of fans and placed on a bench recently.
The plaque read “In loving memory of 2PacShakur” followed by the phrase “fuck you Newhaven” in reference to a “rival” bench in honour of the late rapper Eazy-E, which was installed in Newhaven following a fundraising campaign which garnered £1500 for a tribute.
As reported in The Argus, super fans Neil Whitemore and Graham Staines previously demanded that the council install the plaque, but denied putting it up themselves.
Speaking about the tribute, both Whitemore and Staines said they were “enormously proud” of it.
Staines added: “I would like to think Tupac is looking down at us right now from thug heaven. It’s brought people together, like the hip-hop community and the people who like benches.
“Though some have said the link is tenuous, Pac’s killer was never found, so he or she could easily have been from Lancing.”
Whitemore and Staines are also calling for other tributes to be installed in their town, including one for Ghostface Killah. They are also calling for Worthing Pier to be named ‘Wu Tang Pier’ after the Wu Tang Clan.
After seeing the tribute to Tupac, a Lancing Parish Council spokeswoman said: “This will be getting removed today, there is no permission for it. If an official plaque was to be put up, it would need permission and an official request has not been made.
“Even if it could be corroborated that he had a real link to Lancing, his misdemeanours make it unlikely that it would be granted.”
In other Tupac news, a new docuseries on Tupac is currently in the works from the director of The Defiant Ones, Allen Hughes.
Hughes was behind the July 2017 HBO documentary which focused on the creative and business partnership between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.
The filmmaker’s next project will explore the life and career of Tupac, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996 at the age of 25. Hughes has agreed a landmark deal with the late rapper’s estate in order to make the series, with the estate saying that the show will be “the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate.”