Mental health charity Mind have shared a number of free resources for those working in the electronic music industry.

The scheme, which arrives to mark Mental Health Awareness Week this week (May 10-17), comes in association with record labels and entertainment organisations Ninja Tune, Paradigm, Percolate and POLY.

Included in the resources, which you can access free here, are guides to help support the mental health of those working in the electronic music industry, with specific guides for managers, employees and freelancers.

Working in partnership with @MindCharity. @paradigmagency, @percolate_music and POLY, we have created 4 new guides which provide information on how those working within the electronic music industry can be supported to have good mental health at work.

➜ https://t.co/HjFBnNa1l8 pic.twitter.com/5MOv0feLmw — Ninja Tune (@ninjatune) May 13, 2021

On the project, Mind’s Head of Workplace Wellbeing Emma Mamo said: “We know that working in the music industry can be very rewarding and offers many opportunities. However, it comes with a unique set of challenges, including irregular hours, financial insecurity and high pressure – all of which may have an effect on people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Coronavirus restrictions, Brexit, and fluctuating income have only made existing problems in the industry worse, so it’s important that people across the industry can access vital support if and when needed.”

“For too long mental health problems and other related issues like alcohol and substance use within the music industry have been neglected and even normalised.”

The statement added: “Mind’s new resource has been created with contributors from every corner of the music business to make sure the information is as useful and relevant as possible to anyone working within the industry, including artists, DJs, organisers, promoters, creative freelancers and other employees.

“We’re grateful for their support and dedication in helping to make sure no one across the industry faces a mental health problem alone.”

To mark one year of lockdown in the UK, mental health charities, musicians and more told NME their tips on looking after their mental health. Read that feature here, and see a range of advice lines below.

