MEO Kalorama 2023 announce final performers

MEO Kalorama has announced the final performers for this year’s festival that takes place between August 31 and September 2.

The Prodigy and Lil Silva complete the line-up of MEO Kalorama 2023 that will see Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Aphex Twin and Foals, among many others perform at Parque da Bela Vista, Lisbon this summer.

Recently added acts include The Hives, Baxter Dury, Tiga, James Holden and Shygirl. The Prodigy is set to play the main stage on the opening day and Lil Silva is set to play the PANORAMA stage on September 2.

Highlights of the upcoming festival include José Gonzales playing his debut album ‘Veneer’ in full as a celebration of its 20th anniversary, along with the long-awaited return of Siouxie Sioux.

Set to take on the PANORAMA stage are Chima Isaaro and Saint Caboclo. The stage will also host Ben UFO, Budino, Call Super B2B Anz, Phoebe, John Talabot, Gazzi, Dinamarca, Moxie, Peach, Nicolas Lutz, Tijana T, Violet and others.

Daily tickets for MEO Kalorama are €65 from June 13 at noon. General passes will be available for €145 until June 13, after which tickets will be priced at €160. Visit here for tickets.

Last year’s instalment of MEO Kalorama festival saw headline performances from The Chemical Brothers, Arctic Monkeys and Nick Cave. Recalling the performance by the latter, NME described Cave’s set as “soul-bearing” and one that proved him to be “a master storyteller, one that is capable of conjuring a visceral audience response”.

Other artists to feature on the 2022 line-up included Disclosure, Jessie Ware, Kraftwerk, Bonobo and Blossoms.