MEO Kalorama 2023 announces a new batch of artists

A new batch of artists have been announced for this year’s Meo Kalorama Festival as well as each day’s line-up.
The newly revealed acts include The Hives, Baxter Dury, Tiga, James Holden and Shygirl. Set to take on the PANORAMA stage are Chima Isaaro and Saint Caboclo. Their stage will also host Ben UFO, Budino, Call Super B2B Anz, Phoebe, John Talabot, Gazzi, Dinamarca, Moxie, Peach, Nicolas Lutz, Tijana T, Violet and more.
Those previously announced to headline and perform at the festival in Lisbon, Portugal taking place between August 31 and September 2 include Aphex Twin, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowthai, Arcade Fire and Florence + The Machine, as well as a host of others.
In addition, Meo Kalorama have also shared the daily line-ups. Stage times have yet to be announced but check out the festival’s weekend performance and stage breakdown below.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The Blaze
M83
Metronomy
Amyl & The Sniffers
BK’
Joesef
José Gonzalez (performing ‘Veneer’)
Shame
Pongo
Rita Vian
Scúru Fitchádu
Tulipa Ruiz
Rato-Chinês
Silk Nobre
PANORAMA STAGE
Ben UFO
Call Super B2B ANZ
Chima Isaaro
Gazzi
Peach
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Florence + The Machine
Aphex Twin
Arca
Belle & Sebastian
FKJ
Baxter Dury
Capitão Fausto
Ethel Cain
Shygirl
Tamino
Eu.Clides
James Holden live
Holy Nothing
Gui Aly
Necxo
PANORAMA STAGE
John Talabot
Moxie
Nicholas Lutz
Phoebe
Violet
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Arcade Fire
Foals
The Hives
Siouxsie
Pabllo Vittar
Dino D’Santiago
Sen Sera
Nu Genea
Young Father
Charlie Cunningham
CMAT
Junior Boys
Selma Uamusse
Hause Plants
Snake GR
PANORAMA STAGE
Budino
Dinamarca
Saint Caboclo
Tiga
Tijana T
The new lineup for #MEOKalorama was launched today on MEO Metaverse, taking this experience of music, art and sustainability into the future 📷📷📷Do you know the new artists confirmed for this second edition?
The last big summer festival is set for August 31, September 1 and 2! pic.twitter.com/AzZ0lL7KSy
— MEO KALORAMA (@meokalorama) June 6, 2023
Daily tickets for MEO Kalorama are just €65 from June 13 at noon. General passes at the current price of €145 ends on the June 13, tickets will then be priced at €160. Visit here for tickets.
Last year’s instalment of MEO Kalorama festival saw headline performances from The Chemical Brothers, Arctic Monkeys and Nick Cave. Recalling the performance by the latter, NME described Cave’s set as “soul-bearing” and one that proved him to be “a master storyteller, one that is capable of conjuring a visceral audience response”.
Other artists to feature on the 2022 line-up included Disclosure, Jessie Ware, Kraftwerk, Bonobo and Blossoms.