MEO Kalorama 2023 announces a new batch of artists

A new batch of artists have been announced for this year’s Meo Kalorama Festival as well as each day’s line-up.

The newly revealed acts include The Hives, Baxter Dury, Tiga, James Holden and Shygirl. Set to take on the PANORAMA stage are Chima Isaaro and Saint Caboclo. Their stage will also host Ben UFO, Budino, Call Super B2B Anz, Phoebe, John Talabot, Gazzi, Dinamarca, Moxie, Peach, Nicolas Lutz, Tijana T, Violet and more.

Those previously announced to headline and perform at the festival in Lisbon, Portugal taking place between August 31 and September 2 include Aphex Twin, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Slowthai, Arcade Fire and Florence + The Machine, as well as a host of others.

In addition, Meo Kalorama have also shared the daily line-ups. Stage times have yet to be announced but check out the festival’s weekend performance and stage breakdown below.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Blaze

M83

Metronomy

Amyl & The Sniffers

BK’

Joesef

José Gonzalez (performing ‘Veneer’)

Shame

Pongo

Rita Vian

Scúru Fitchádu

Tulipa Ruiz

Rato-Chinês

Silk Nobre

PANORAMA STAGE

Ben UFO

Call Super B2B ANZ

Chima Isaaro

Gazzi

Peach

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Florence + The Machine

Aphex Twin

Arca

Belle & Sebastian

FKJ

Baxter Dury

Capitão Fausto

Ethel Cain

Shygirl

Tamino

Eu.Clides

James Holden live

Holy Nothing

Gui Aly

Necxo

PANORAMA STAGE

John Talabot

Moxie

Nicholas Lutz

Phoebe

Violet



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Arcade Fire

Foals

The Hives

Siouxsie

Pabllo Vittar

Dino D’Santiago

Sen Sera

Nu Genea

Young Father

Charlie Cunningham

CMAT

Junior Boys

Selma Uamusse

Hause Plants

Snake GR



PANORAMA STAGE

Budino

Dinamarca

Saint Caboclo

Tiga

Tijana T

The new lineup for #MEOKalorama was launched today on MEO Metaverse, taking this experience of music, art and sustainability into the future 📷📷📷Do you know the new artists confirmed for this second edition?

The last big summer festival is set for August 31, September 1 and 2! pic.twitter.com/AzZ0lL7KSy — MEO KALORAMA (@meokalorama) June 6, 2023

Daily tickets for MEO Kalorama are just €65 from June 13 at noon. General passes at the current price of €145 ends on the June 13, tickets will then be priced at €160. Visit here for tickets.

Last year’s instalment of MEO Kalorama festival saw headline performances from The Chemical Brothers, Arctic Monkeys and Nick Cave. Recalling the performance by the latter, NME described Cave’s set as “soul-bearing” and one that proved him to be “a master storyteller, one that is capable of conjuring a visceral audience response”.

Other artists to feature on the 2022 line-up included Disclosure, Jessie Ware, Kraftwerk, Bonobo and Blossoms.