This is the shortlist for the Mercury Prize 2019

Who will follow last year's winners Wolf Alice?

The nominees for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize have been announced.

The 2019 ceremony will take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on September 19, and will be broadcast on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music. Last year’s winners were Wolf Alice for their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’.

The full list of nominees for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize have been announced this morning (July 25) – check out the list of chosen albums below.

Anna Calvi – ‘Hunter’

Black Midi – ‘Schlagenheim’

Cate Le Bon – ‘Reward’

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’

Foals – ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Dogrel’

IDLES – ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’

Little Simz – ‘Grey Area’

Nao – ‘Saturn’

Seed Ensemble – ‘Driftglass’

slowthai – ‘Nothing Great About Britain’

The 1975 – ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’

This judging panel for this year’s Mercury Prize, which includes the likes of Stormzy, Annie Mac and Jorja Smith, said in a collective statement: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize celebrates both the striking diversity of British and Irish music-makers and their shared purpose in exploring issues of identity and belonging at a time of division and disagreement. And all this is done with music of passion, wit, insight, ambition and heart-stirring optimism!”

Geoff Taylor, the Chief Executive of BPI, added: “These 12 albums are essential listening! Our outstanding expert panel has selected the most original, urgent and ambitious British and Irish records of the last twelve months, and I’ll be on tenterhooks with everyone else to find out the final Album of the Year when the judges meet again during the live show on September 19.”

As well as Wolf Alice, recent winners of the Mercury Prize have included Sampha, Skepta and Benjamin Clementine.