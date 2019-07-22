Here are the bookies’ odds for the 2019 Mercury Music Prize shortlist

The nominations for this year's prize are revealed on Thursday (July 25)

The bookies odds for this year’s Mercury Music Prize shortlist have been revealed, and it looks like a three horse race at the moment.

According to odds from Ladbrokes, Dave is the runaway favourite, with odds of 3/1 for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’ to pick up this year’s prize. He’s joined at the top of the list by IDLES and slowthai, both with odds of 6/1.

The nominations for this year’s prize are revealed on Thursday (July 25), and also in the running are Black Midi, who are at 10/1 for debut album ‘Schlagenheim’. Self Esteem‘s debut ‘Compliments Please’ also has the same odds.

Also nominated are Little Simz and Fontaines DC, with odds of 12/1 and 16/1 respectively. The 1975 also have 16/1 odds for ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ after being nominated for second album ‘i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it’.

Also in the running are Foals, James Blake and The Twilight Sad, all at 20/1, which is also the odds given to The Comet Is Coming, hoping to pick up their second Mercury nom.

Outsider bets come to Thom Yorke (25/1), Lewis Capaldi (33/1) and Olly Murs (100/1).

2018’s Mercury Music Prize was won by Wolf Alice, who beat off competition from Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Noel Gallagher and more to win for second album ‘Visions Of A Life’.

See the full list of odds from Ladbrokes below.

3/1 Dave – ‘Psychodrama’

6/1 IDLES – ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’

6/1 slowthai – ‘Nothing Great About Britain’

10/1 Black Midi – ‘Schlagenheim’

10/1 Self Esteem – ‘Compliments Please’

12/1 Little Simz – ‘GREY Area’

12/1 Ten Fe – ‘Future Perfect, Present Tense’

16/1 Fontaines DC – ‘Dogrel’

16/1 The 1975 – ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’

20/1 Fat White Family – ‘Serfs Up!’

20/1 Foals – ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1’

20/1 James Blake – ‘Assume Form’

20/1 The Comet Is Coming – ‘Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery’

20/1 The Twilight Sad – ‘It Won/t Be Like This All the Time’

25/1 Anna Calvi – ‘Hunter’

25/1 Clinic – ‘Wheeltappers and Shunters’

25/1 Gazelle Twin – ‘Pastoral’

25/1 SOAK – ‘Grim Town’

25/1 Thom Yorke – ‘Anima’

33/1 Jade Bird – ‘Jade Bird’

33/1 Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’

33/1 Spiritualized – ‘And Nothing Hurt’

33/1 Steve Mason – ‘About The Light’

50/1 Fat Cops – ‘Fat Cops’

50/1 The Specials – ‘Encore’

50/1 Tom Walker – ‘What A Time To Be Alive’

100/1 Olly Murs – ‘You Know I Know’