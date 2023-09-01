Mercury Prize 2023 performers announced

The 2023 Mercury Prize performers have been announced and will feature 10 live and two pre-recorded performances at the awards.

The awards show, which is set to take place on September 7 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, will feature live performances from Ezra Collective, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Jockstrap, Lankum, Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean, RAYE, Shygirl and Young Fathers who will each perform one track from their shortlisted album.

Both Fred Again.. and the Arctic Monkeys will be on tour in September meaning that they will not be in attendance for the show. A live performance film will be shown to celebrate each of their albums that were nominated for the prize.

This year’s Mercury Prize Awards Show will be hosted by DJ and television presenter, Lauren Laverne.

In 2022, Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. The London rapper beat off competition from fellow favourites Self Esteem and Wet Leg last October.

Accepting the trophy, she said: “Wow, I’m very, very overwhelmed. I’m very grateful, glory to God. God thank you so much.”

She also paid tribute to producer Inflo who worked on her album and said there were times in the studio when “I didn’t know if I was gonna finish this record. I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it and he stuck by me and pushed me to deliver this album for you guys.”

The event was supposed to go ahead last September, but the ceremony was called off on the night following the death of the Queen.

Tickets for this year’s televised final are available here.