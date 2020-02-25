‘Mercy’ hitmaker Duffy breaks silence to explain long absence from music

Musician Duffy has shared an emotive post this evening detailing how she was attacked and kidnapped in an ordeal that lasted “some days.”

In response to fans wondering about her continued absence from recording and touring, Duffy said she was prompted to share details about her ordeal after opening up about her experiences to a journalist last summer.

In the post, Duffy said she had been “raped and drugged and held captive over some days” and that her subsequent recovery “took time.”

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” Duffy wrote. “A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.”

You can read the post in full below.

Duffy went on to say she will be sharing a “spoken interview” within the next few weeks, and told her fans: “If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years.”

Describing her decision not to share the information previously, Duffy added: “…In the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

“You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.”

Duffy added: “Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.”

The Welsh singer signed a record deal in 2007: her album ‘Rockferry’ became the best-selling record of 2008 in the UK.

For help and advice with sexual assault you can contact:

Rape Crisis – Helpline: 0808 802 9999

Victim Support – Helpline: 0333 300 6389

The Survivors Trust – Helpline: 0808 801 0818

Women Against Rape