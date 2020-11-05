Merry Christmas: Someone has mashed up Metallica with Mariah Carey

Festive cheer has driven one music fan to create a yuletide mash-up of Metallica with Mariah Carey. Check it out below.

Fresh on Youtube, the new mix blends the instrumental of Carey’s festive staple ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ with James Hetfield’s riffs and vocals from ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’ with an impressive level of synchronicity.

It’s probably the heaviest thing featuring Carey that fans can expect, after she recently revealed that she worked on an alternative rock album back in 1995 before the project was shelved.

“Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making [1995 album] ‘Daydream’. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days,” said Carey.

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.

“I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery – but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

Having recently released a new rarities compilation to give with her memoir, expect more of the usual festive activity from Carey – after she beckoned the start of the season this weekend on Twitter.

In other Christmas music news, Blossoms today released a festive double A-side while The Offspring have just dropped a cover of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.

Meanwhile, Metallica have been discussing what fans can expect from their next album.

“I’m not gonna speak on behalf of the other guys, but to me, it feels like this could be a very collaborative [writing process],” said bassist Rob Trujilo. “And for me personally, I love that. I love that we are in that head space to be more collaborative, and I think that’s very exciting for where we’re at now, the journey we’re about to take, the fact that those doors are opening like that.”

Their comments come after drummer Lars Ulrich told NME about the challenges of writing new material together in lockdown.

“I’m not sure – it’s not easy, but we’ve been doing what we can. We’ve been exchanging ideas back and forth,” said Ulrich.

“The hardest thing about being in four different spaces is that there’s no software that can have us all play in real time to reach other. So I can play something and send it to the next guy and then he can play on it and he can send it to the next guy, or vice-versa, but we can’t play at the same time so it takes the impulsivity and the momentary energy out of the occasion.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she is working on a Metallica covers album.