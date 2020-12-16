Meshuggah announce UK and European tour for 2021

Meshuggah have announced a UK tour for winter 2021 – as well as a one-off London show the following summer.
The Swedish five-piece, whose latest album ‘The Violent Sleep of Reason’ arrived in 2016, will begin a European run of dates in Vienna, Austria next November.
In December, the band will touch down in the UK to perform in Bristol (December 5), Glasgow (6), Manchester (8) and Nottingham (9).
Meshuggah will then return to play a special concert at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall on June 3, 2022. Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (December 18).
Zeal & Ardor will support the band on their 2021 dates, but will not perform at the one-off London date. Check out the full UK schedule below.
Meshuggah will play:
Sun December 5, 2021 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
Mon December 6, 2021 – GLASGOW Barrowlands
Wed December 8, 2021 – MANCHESTER Academy
Thu December 9, 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Fri June 3, 2022 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall
The announcement of Meshuggah’s live return comes after it was revealed that the band will release a new studio record in 2021.
“I think we have most of the material for the new album,” drummer Tomas Haake said in October (via Loudwire). “It takes a long time for us between each album, and this time, due to COVID as well, it’s gonna be longer than usual, I think. Right now, we’re aiming at a release in late ’21.”
Speaking of working on new material during the global pandemic, Haake added: “Every single little thing you’re trying to do or adjust within a song or an idea takes days instead of maybe hours when you’re sitting together at the studio.”