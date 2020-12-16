Meshuggah announce UK and European tour for 2021

Meshuggah have announced a UK tour for winter 2021 – as well as a one-off London show the following summer.

The Swedish five-piece, whose latest album ‘The Violent Sleep of Reason’ arrived in 2016, will begin a European run of dates in Vienna, Austria next November.

In December, the band will touch down in the UK to perform in Bristol (December 5), Glasgow (6), Manchester (8) and Nottingham (9).

MESHUGGAH are proud to announce European tour dates for November & December 2021, with special guest @zealandardor On top of that, MESHUGGAH announce a unique London show for June 3rd, 2022 at the legendary Royal Albert Hall! Tickets will be on sale from Friday, December 18th. pic.twitter.com/rnvYZS7tGE — Meshuggah (@meshuggah) December 16, 2020

Meshuggah will then return to play a special concert at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall on June 3, 2022. Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (December 18).

Zeal & Ardor will support the band on their 2021 dates, but will not perform at the one-off London date. Check out the full UK schedule below.

Meshuggah will play:

Sun December 5, 2021 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Mon December 6, 2021 – GLASGOW Barrowlands

Wed December 8, 2021 – MANCHESTER Academy

Thu December 9, 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Fri June 3, 2022 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall