Meshuggah announced as first headliner of ArcTanGent 2024

Meshuggah have been announced as the first headliner for ArcTanGent 2024 – see the line-up so far below.

The independent festival is due to host its 10th anniversary edition at Fernhill Farm in Somerset between August 14-17. Tickets are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.

Today (November 16) it has been confirmed that Swedish metal group Meshuggah will top the bill at ArcTanGent ’24 with their only UK live show of the year on the Friday night (August 16).

Advertisement

LA band Animals As Leaders are also set to take to the same stage that evening as sub-headliners, marking their only European date of 2024.

Other acts on the line-up include And So I Watch You From Afar (fan-voted set), Three Trapped Tigers (farewell show), Red Fang (UK festival exclusive), Plini, Bossk, LLNN, Night Verses, Textures, Conan, Gallops and Curse These Metal Hands.

Check out the official poster in the announcement post below.

Festival booker and organiser James Scarlett said: “To celebrate our 10th birthday we wanted to invite back some of our all-time favourite bands from over the years.

“We drew up a list of all the bands that have ever played ATG that weʼd like back and, as it was probably the best thing Iʼve ever seen at ATG, naturally Meshuggah was top of that list.”

Advertisement

Scarlett added: “Animals As Leaders last played way back in 2016 so they werenʼt far behind! Weʼre stoked to be welcoming both bands back in even bigger fashion than last time, to celebrate 10 years of ATG.”

Meshuggah released their ninth and most recent studio album, ‘Immutable’, in April 2022 before embarking on a European and UK/Ireland headline tour the following month. This summer, they played at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire as well as numerous events in Europe.

NME previously hailed ArcTanGent as an “essential” festival, writing: “Based in a remote farm somewhere near Bristol, and comprising of a line-up of math-rock, post-rock, noise, esoteric metal and other such ‘fringe’ genres, it’s a weekend escape like no other on offer.”