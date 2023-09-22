Met officer who shot and killed drill rapper Chris Kaba charged with murder

The Metropolitan Police officer who shot and killed rapper Chris Kaba has been charged with his murder.

Kaba, 24, who was also known as “Mad Itch” in the London drill group 67, was fatally wounded by a single shot fired by the officer on September 5, 2022 at around 10pm in a residential street in Streatham, London.

The officer, who has not been named and is only known as NX121, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday (September 21) after the charge was announced by The Crown Prosecution Service earlier this week.

Following the charge, Kaba’s family said in a statement: “Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short. Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris.

“We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon. Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served.”

In the weeks after Kaba’s death, a homicide investigation was launched by the Independent Office For Police Conduct (IOPC).

“Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide,” the statement from the IOPC said.

“The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

Now, CPS special crime division head, Rosemary Ainslie, revealed: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC, the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Kaba’s family joined protestors who took to the streets of London to demand justice. Among the protesters was Stormzy, who addressed the crowd and said the “only reason” he was taking to the microphone was because he understood and felt that he should use the platform that his music career has given him to advocate for change.