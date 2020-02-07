Margot Robbie has once again shown off her love for all things metal – this time on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey star took part in the show’s ‘Know It All’ quiz section alongside Fallon. Divided into different knowledge categories, Robbie’s love of metal shone as she referenced bands including Aerosmith, KISS, Slipknot, Metallica and more. At one point, Robbie missed the opportunity to mention AC/DC. “Oh, I should have got that one,” she joked with Fallon. You can see the moment below:

Advertisement

Robbie has previously shared her love of metal as a teenager on the Fallon show.

“I had a real like heavy metal phase,” the actress told him. “I was like 14 and I dyed my hair black and I cut it with a razor blade and I’d only wear like band shirts and go listen to the heaviest of heavy metal. It was a really weird phase, but like Silverstein and Bullet for My Valentine and bands like that.”

Singling out Slipknot for particular praise, Robbie continued: “I went to a Slipknot concert and to this day it was probably the best concert I’ve ever gone to. They’re just amazing performers – even if you don’t like metal, I think you would appreciate a Slipknot concert, cause it’s just incredible to watch.”

Birds of Prey, in which Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, is released in UK cinemas today. Reviewing the film, NME’s Rhian Daly said: “Birds Of Prey might not be DC’s first female-led comic book movie, but it certainly is its goriest and most violent.

Advertisement

“If bloody brawls and faces being sliced off on camera are good enough for the boys, they’re most definitely good enough for the women too. Most of all, Birds Of Prey is riotous fun, peppered with moments of warmth and light amidst the brutality, and a breakneck race for survival with some of Gotham’s most badass broads.”