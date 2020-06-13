Watch Metallica’s 2017 ‘Rock On The Range’ performance as part of new online series

Metallica‘s headlining performance from 2017’s ‘Rock On The Range’ event has been shared as part of a new online series – watch the full concert below.

Concert organiser Danny Wimmer Presents launched ‘Offstage With DWP’ on Friday (June 12). It will feature never-before-seen festival performances, interviews, exclusive acoustic performances, and more.

A press release said that future content from ‘Offstage With DWP’ will include live footage from Foo Fighters‘ headlining set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews with Papa Roach, Shinedown, and The Pretty Reckless, brand new acoustic performances from Rise Against and Halestorm, plus more.

Metallica’s sold-out ‘Rock On The Range’ headlining set took place at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 21, 2017. You can watch it below.

The setlist for Metallica’s performance was as follows:

‘Hardwired Intro’

‘Hardwired’

‘Atlas, Rise!’

‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’

‘Creeping Death’

‘The Unforgiven’

‘Now That We’re Dead’

‘Moth Into Flame’

‘Harvester of Sorrow’

‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’

‘Whiplash’

‘Sad but True’

‘One’

‘Master of Puppets’

‘Fade to Black’

‘Seek & Destroy’

Encore:

‘Blackened’

‘Nothing Else Matters’

‘Enter Sandman’

Last week, Metallica broadcast the latest episode in their Metallica Mondays series, which sees them revisiting one of their most recent shows.

Trawling through the archives for the latest edition of the concert series, the new footage captures their headline set at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 18 last year.

The huge show saw the band defying torrential downpours to play a storming set which included a cover of The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ – a knowing nod to Manchester’s musical heritage.