Metallica release new ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ live EP, share ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ performance video

Metallica have dropped a new live EP, ‘The Amsterdam Sessions’ – listen to it below.

The four-track EP, recorded in April at Ready Set Studios in Amsterdam, consists of ’72 Seasons’ cuts ‘Lux Æterna’ and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’, alongside classics ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

‘The Amsterdam Sessions’ is out now and can be streamed exclusively via Amazon Music below.

Metallica have also shared the live video performance of ‘If Darkness Had A Son’, taken off the same live EP. You can watch their performance of ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ below.

Metallica most recently released their 11th studio album ’72 Seasons’ in April via their own label, Blackened. The record scored a four-star review from NME, with Kevin EG Perry writing: “For young fans just now learning the joys of heavy rock – perhaps lured in by the appearance of this band’s 1986 classic ‘Master of Puppets’ on Netflix megahit Stranger Things last year – this new record will be a fitting gateway drug. For everyone else there’s simply the reassuring thrill that, after so many decades on stage, Metallica are still capable of delivering sharp, spiky metal – and sticking it where the sun doesn’t shine.”

The band are set to wrap up their ongoing European tour this July, and will then embark on an extensive US tour from August until November. Metallica will next kickoff their second European leg of the ’72 Seasons’ tour in May 2024, which will conclude in July that same year.

Speaking to NME ahead of the release of ’72 Seasons’, Lars Ulrich said: “We’re putting things out there about our vulnerabilities and where we’re at because we’re still trying to figure all this shit out. If you think when you’re young that at some point later you’ll crack the code then I can say that, in my case, that’s definitely not what happens. You may end up with more questions as you get older!”