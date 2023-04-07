Metallica announce ’72 Seasons’ residency on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Metallica have announced plans for a residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next week.

The metal veterans will be performing live every night from Monday (April 10) to Thursday (13), ahead of the official release of their new album ’72 Seasons’.

“In a first for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, it’s ‘Metallica Week,’ as we will be the musical guest each night, beginning on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13,” the group wrote.

“We’ll be playing live for all four shows, and you’ll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night. Keep your eyes peeled for other sightings during the broadcast, as we really don’t know what else Jimmy will get us involved in!”

We’re celebrating #72Seasons release week by taking over late night! Catch us on @JimmyKimmelLive on ABC Monday, April 10 – Thursday, April 13 for four live performances, one night of chatting on the couch, and whatever other fun Jimmy has in store for us. pic.twitter.com/MZUMNr9mxd — Metallica (@Metallica) April 7, 2023

It comes after Kimmel hosted the group’s All Within My Hands benefit concert and auction in December 2022.

Metallica will release their upcoming 11th album ’72 Seasons’ on April 14 via Blackened Records. Pre-order the album here.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the forthcoming new record’s name, Hetfield recently said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves.”

He continued: “The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Meanwhile, Metallica are set to headline the first ever Power Trip Festival in California later this year. Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC , Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool will also be performing.

They will also be joining forces with Trafalgar Releasing to host a worldwide listening party for the release of their new album next week. This will take place in cinemas and feature the album being played in full, as well as exclusive commentary from the band – tickets are available here.

Later this month, the band will kick off a huge world tour which runs through 2023 and 2024. You can purchase any remaining tickets here and here.