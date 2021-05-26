Metallica have announced that they are expanding their Metallica Scholars Initiative into a wider number of community colleges in the US.

Launched back in 2019, the venture is a partnership between the band’s All Within My Hands foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges with the goal of “reinvesting in communities that have supported the band over the last four decades”.

In a statement issued yesterday (May 25), All Within My Hands said that they were expanding the reach of their initiative following a year where it “outpaced expectations”.

The US-wide Metallica Scholars Initiative will now benefit 23 community colleges in 2021 with All Within My Hands planning to donate $1.6 million (£1.1 million) in funding, which will go towards “programs [which are] designed to support students training to enter the American workforce”.

“Final reports from all 15 schools in 2020 proved that, even with the obvious complications presented by a pandemic, each school selected for the Metallica Scholars grant successfully modified programming to provide students with industry-relevant applied learning programs based on local demands,” the statement adds.

“Funding served over 1000 students at community colleges across the US in career and technical training programs last year, and outcomes exceeded expectations.”

Metallica frontman James Hetfield said that “it has been amazing to see this program continue to grow and thrive”.

“I get so grateful hearing from those who benefit from our grant. Hearing their story of doubt to direction. From those who are able to pursue additional education leading directly to meaningful employment. It gave us confidence that we are doing the right thing and inspired us to do even more.

“We are very proud and excited to work with additional schools encouraging even more Metallica Scholars to pursue a profession in the skilled trades.”

You can find out more about the Metallica Scholars Initiative here.

Metallica brought back their ‘Metallica Mondays’ streaming series for one night only on Monday (May 24) as a part of the band’s ‘Month of Giving’ in support of Direct Relief and Feeding America.