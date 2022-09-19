Metallica announce ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert

Metallica have announced plans for their third ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Featuring performances by the band and “special guests,” the show and auction is set to go ahead at the Microsoft Theater on December 16. All proceeds will go to the band’s charity All Within My Hands.

The foundation is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through workforce education, fighting hunger and providing other “critical local services.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (September 23) and can be purchased here.

Please join us in Los Angeles at the @MSTheater on December 16, 2022 for our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction benefiting @AWMHFoundation. We’ve got a special celebration planned to recognize the achievements of #AWMH, & some amazing items & experiences to auction. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qWpsKQ6MKJ — Metallica (@Metallica) September 19, 2022

In 2020, Metallica‘s All Within My Hands Foundation donated $350,000 (£306,113) to a series of charities that provided aid and care during the coronavirus crisis.

The foundation donated $100,000 (£87,461) each to Feeding America, which works with a network of local food banks reacting to the specific needs of individual communities; Direct Relief, which provides more than 40 tons of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers, and Crew Nation, Live Nation’s recent initiative to help touring and venue crews who were out of work while the touring industry was shut down.

The additional $50,000 (£43,730) went to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which helps provide financial assistance to out-of-work bartenders and servers.

Earlier this year, the All Within My Hands charity also donated $500,000 (£382,000) to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently launched a new project, in which he soundtracks an eerie story he has penned comprised of fictional journal entries.

Hammett has long been vocal about his passion for horror. In 2012, Hammett’s first book was published, Too Much Horror Business, which featured his large collection of horror memorabilia and contained conversations with the guitarist about his love for the genre and how it overlaps with his work in Metallica.