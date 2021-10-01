Metallica announce new Funko Pop! figures to celebrate ‘The Black Album’

Metallica have announced a new set of Funko Pop! figures to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 LP ‘The Black Album’.

The band’s fifth studio album reached the milestone back in August. Metallica subsequently reissued the record last month along with a special covers album, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’.

Metallica have now unveiled a special set of Funko Pop! figures to further commemorate ‘The Black Album’.

The figures will join Funko’s ongoing ‘POP! Albums’ series, with the set including “each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art packaged together in a protective 22″-wide hardcase that can be hung on a wall”.

The Metallica Funko Pop! figures are set to go on sale in North America at Walmart later this year, with pre-order available here. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has taken part in a special unboxing video for Funko which you can watch below.

Last weekend Metallica played ‘The Black Album’ in full during their set at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

The set began with three non-‘Black Album’ songs – ‘Hardwired’, ‘The Four Horsemen’ and ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ – before the band launched into the record’s closing track, ‘The Struggle Within’.

From there, Metallica ran through the entirety of ‘The Black Album’ in reverse order, finishing their main set with album opener ‘Enter Sandman’.