Metallica announce “phase two” of special pressings of all albums on vinyl

Metallica have shared details of a “phase two” of special pressings of their albums on vinyl. Find out more details and images below.

The announcement follows last year’s news that the metal icons would be re-releasing their first five albums on limited edition coloured vinyl – with a new record being shared every month between November 2023 and March 2024.

These included ‘Kill ‘Em All’, ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Master Of Puppets’, ‘…And Justice For All’ and their 1991 self-titled, more famously known as ‘The Black Album’.

Now, James Hetfield and co. have revealed details of a “phase two” launch, which sees the band share new vinyl variants of their remaining albums.

Kicking off on April 5, the second phase of releases starts with ‘Garage Inc.’ – a 1998 compilation album which saw the band put their own spin on iconic rock tracks including Thin Lizzy’s ‘Whiskey In The Jar’. The new run will see the LP pressed on 140g ‘Fade To Blue’ limited edition coloured vinyl.

From there, the Grammy-winning ‘St. Anger’ will be shared on May 3, and pressed on 140g ‘Some Kind Of Orange’ limited edition coloured vinyl, while 2008’s ‘Death Magnetic’ arrives on June 7 –pressed on 140g ‘Magnetic Silver’ limited edition coloured vinyl.

The final pressing of phase two will be the 2016 release ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’, which contained hits including ‘Moth Into Flame’ and ‘Halo On Fire’. This will be released on July 5 and comes on a limited edition 180g ‘Flame Orange’ coloured vinyl.

Check out more images of the new pressings below and pre-order here.

Last year, Metallica shared their 11th and latest studio record ‘72 Seasons’, which was described by NME as “a thrilling sonic onslaught”.

Shortly after, the metal veterans embarked on their extensive ‘M72’ world tour. The dates are set to see the band return to Europe later this year, and kick off with a slot in Munich on May 24.

Taking place after their shows in North America, the band will head over to Helsinki, Copenhagen and Warsaw for remaining tour dates. It draws to a close with two shows at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Find remaining tickets here.

Last year, drummer Lars Ulrich shared that he is pleased that fans are still listening to the band’s music, despite how they get their hands on it.

“Well, obviously it’s changed quite a bit,” he said while appearing as a guest on SmartLess podcast. “And in your guys’ industry, some of the same things that we were dealing with 20 years ago are happening. Big picture, and I know this may sound like a little bit of a cop-out, I’m just happy that fucking anybody cares about what we’re doing and shows up to see us play and still stream or buy or steal our records or whatever.”