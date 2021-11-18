Metallica announce San Francisco takeover to coincide with 40th anniversary shows

Metallica have announced a takeover of San Francisco to coincide with their upcoming 40th anniversary shows in the city.

The legendary metal band, who formed back in 1981, are scheduled to perform two celebratory headline concerts at San Fran’s Chase Center arena next month (December 17/19).

Yesterday (November 17) James Hetfield and co. outlined plans to “take over the city of San Francisco” between December 16-19 with a series of special events. Various Metallica-related acts will perform club shows, while fans can also visit a gallery event, book signings, film screenings and more.

White Reaper, who contributed to ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, will take to the stage at August Hall on December 16 along with Taipei Houston (whose line-up includes Lars Ulrich‘s two sons, Layne and Myles Ulrich).

The following day (December 17), The Wedding Band – the covers group featuring Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo – are set to perform at The Fillmore with Goodnight, Texas and Bastardane.

Taipei Houston will play a second gig on December 18, appearing at The Chapel alongside Trujillo’s son Tye’s band OTTTO. Bastardane are also on the bill.

The Bimbo’s 365 venue, meanwhile, will host three Metallica tribute acts – Damage Inc., Motorbreath and Sandman – while Kamasi Washington performs at August Hall.

You can find the full programme here along with ticket details for the individual events.

Metallica recently announced the rescheduled dates for their COVID-delayed South American tour, which is due to kick off in April.

“For those of you who have hung in there with us over the last 18 months since the original shows were supposed to happen, thank you for your tremendous patience!” the band wrote in a statement. “We truly cannot wait to finally visit South America for the first time in almost five years.”