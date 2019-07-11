Metallica are publishing a children’s book, ‘The ABCs of Metallica’

Obey your masters, kids

Metallica are publishing a children’s book, the band announced yesterday (July 10).

“We’re having a bit of fun with our latest book release,” the metal vets wrote on Facebook. Titled The ABCs of Metallica, the book will be a “rhyming, illustrated history of Metallica from A to Z”.

It was co-authored by Howie Abrams, who has also worked on other music books such as The Merciless Book of Metal Lists and Hip-Hop Alphabet, and illustrated by Michael “Kaves” McLeer, who participated in the band’s Obey Your Master art exhibition in 2012.

According to the band’s official website, “each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along the band’s journey from ‘Garage Days’ to ‘Master of Puppets’ to fun facts about the guys”.

The ABCs of Metallica will be available in stores and online on November 26, and a portion of the book’s proceeds will go to the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports workforce education and the fight for food security. See the band’s Facebook post and the book cover here:

You can pre-order the book on the band’s official website. There are also bundles with adult- and child-sized shirts available.

Metallica are currently touring Europe, adding notable, region-specific covers to their setlists as they go: They recently covered Rammstein’s ‘Engel’ in Berlin, and The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ in Manchester.