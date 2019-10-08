Watch Metallica bassist’s 15-year-old son perform with Suicidal Tendencies

Runs in the family...

The teenage son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo made an appearance onstage with Suicidal Tendencies during a US show over the weekend. Check out footage below.

Tye Trujillo, 15, took on bass duties for the US thrash outfit during their performance at the SoCal Hoedown event in San Pedro, California on Saturday night (October 5).

Read more: Ghost and Metallica at Twickenham Stadium: Thrilling rock theatre and a band still on fire

Posting a video of the team-up on their official Facebook page, Suicidal Tendencies wrote: “Wow… it’s been 30 years since Robert Trujillo joined Suicidal Tendencies and did his first shows with the band in Europe on tour with Anthrax.

“That first show, Robert came out like a beast, going wild while slapping and bashing his bass with precision and a purpose. After the show, they were all like, ‘Where did you find this guy?’

“An amazing bass player, incredible person, and of course also co-founder of Infectious Grooves, that was the start of a lot of great shows, moments, memories and helping take Suicidal Tendencies to another level!”

The band went on to hail Trujillo’s son by saying that he “bashed around it like a true Cyco!” and showed “what a badass he already is on bass”, adding: “His youthful enthusiasm was contagious, his bass skills undeniable.”

Robert Trujillo joined Suicidal Tendencies back in 1989 for the band’s European tour and went on to contribute to the albums ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ (1990), ‘The Art Of Rebellion’ (1992) and ‘Still Cyco After All These Years’ (1993).

Back in 2017, Tye Trujillo temporarily joined Korn as the replacement for Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu on their South American tour. He made his debut at a show in the Colombian capital of Bogotá.

Meanwhile, Metallica fans are speculating over the group’s next move due to a mysterious countdown clock appearing on their website. The timer is set to hit zero this coming Thursday (October 10) at 12noon (GMT).