Watch Metallica’s storming 2006 Berlin live show in full

Metallica have shared full-length footage of another one of their classic gigs as part of their ‘#MetallicaMondays’ retrospective series — watch the band’s June 6, 2006 show in Berlin below.

Metallica have been keeping fans entertained at home during the coronavirus pandemic with the ongoing online video series, showcasing remastered footage from memorable shows that they’ve played during their time together.

Yesterday’s instalment (July 20) revisited the band’s June 6, 2006 gig at Waldbühne in Berlin, which saw Metallica perform their 1986 album ‘Master of Puppets’ in its entirety as part of their set.

You can watch the 2006 show in full below.

You can see the full set list from the gig in question below.

Motorbreath

Fuel

Wherever I May Roam

The New Song

The Unforgiven

Battery

Master of Puppets

The Thing That Should Not Be

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Disposable Heroes

Leper Messiah

Orion

Damage, Inc.

Sad but True

Nothing Else Matters

One

Enter Sandman

Commando

Seek & Destroy

This week’s Berlin offering follows on from last week’s ‘#MetallicaMondays’ entry, which revisited Metallica’s performance at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California from July 1994.

Last week, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich spoke about the work that the band’s charity, the All Within My Hands Foundation, are doing to help combat hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.