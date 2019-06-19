Metallica donate £40,000 to Manchester homeless charity ahead of Etihad Stadium show

The band are currently in the UK as part of the mammoth WorldWired tour

Metallica made a substantial donation to a homeless charity in Manchester ahead of their show at the city’s Etihad Stadium.

The metal icons took to the stage at the huge venue last night (June 18) as their WorldWired 2019 tour continues across Europe.

Before the sold-out performance, Lars Ulrich and co. gifted £40,000 to Coffee4Craig. Boss Hendrix Lancaster, who set up the organisation back in 2013, said that the large sum will fund their work for the next 12 months.

Metallica’s foundation All Within My Hands tweeted an image of the band handing over a giant cheque, along with the message: “Thank you to all the fans attending #MetInManchester tonight for joining Metallica in supporting Coffee4Craig, as they support vulnerable people in their community.”

See the post below:

Based in Manchester’s Northern Quarter area, Coffee4Craig looks to help “those most vulnerable to regain some dignity and well-being”. “We aim to move with the changing needs of Manchester, always trying to offer a unique service and not duplicating efforts,” their website reads.

Last year, Metallica donated $100,000 (£79,000) via All Within My Hands to help the California wildfire relief efforts. The foundation made a $50,000 donation to both the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Meanwhile, the WorldWired tour is set to continue tomorrow (June 20) as Metallica play London’s Twickenham Stadium. Dates have recently taken place in Amsterdam, Cologne, and Slane Castle in Ireland.

During their Amsterdam show, the band invited a young fan up on stage to play ‘Seek & Destroy’. Evan Adamson was celebrating his 13th birthday at the Johan Cruijff Arena concert.